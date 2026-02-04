THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY Comes to The Grand In March

🎭 NEW! Delaware Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Delaware & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The internationally-acclaimed hit theater production THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY returns to the road in 2026 and will visit nearly 60 U.S. cities including Wilmington, DE's The Grand on Friday, March 6 at 8PM.

The immersive concert-style tribute show will recreate the magic and authenticity of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel live on stage and chronicles the amazing journey of the iconic, GRAMMY-award winning act.

Tickets are on sale now and available at The Grand box office (818 N. Market Street Wilmington, DE), by visiting thegrandwilmington.org, or by calling 302.652.5577.

"There's something truly special about seeing audiences connect to these iconic songs. The harmonies, lyrics, and the history create a powerful experience in theatres," says Dean Elliott, the show's creator and director. "Each performance feels like a shared celebration, and we're eager to deliver an exceptional show to long-time fans and new generations alike."

Fans aren't the only ones blown away by The Simon & Garfunkel Story. Art Garfunkel himself attended a previous performance, rushed the stage, grabbed the microphone, and declared, "What a great f------ show!" before leaving the audience in awe once again. If the legend himself is a fan, you know this is a tour you won't want to miss.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story covers the duo's humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry, to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the '60s, as well as their dramatic split in 1970. The Simon & Garfunkel Story culminates with the pair's famous "The Concert in Central Park" reunion in 1981 which had more than half a million fans in attendance. The show features a set list of nearly 30 songs and uses state-of-the-art video projection, photos, and original film footage. A full live band will perform all of the hits including "Mrs. Robinson," "Cecilia," "Bridge Over Troubled Water," "Homeward Bound" and many more complete with the unmistakably perfect harmonies that will transport audiences down memory lane.

With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel's unforgettable songs and poetic lyrics poignantly captured the times made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Over the years, they won 10 GRAMMY Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. In 1977, the Brit Awards honored their "Bridge Over Troubled Water" album with Best International Album. In 2003, Simon & Garfunkel were awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the following year saw their "The Sound of Silence" awarded a Grammy Hall of Fame Award.