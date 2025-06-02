Possum Point Players To Stage Award Winning Musical Comedy LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Possum Point Players has scheduled auditions for the Tony Award winning musical comedy, “La Cage Aux Folles” Saturday, June 7, 12:00 pm, and Monday, June 9, 6:00 pm, at Possum Hall in Georgetown.

Director Kenney Workman is planning to cast as many as 20 performers, men and women, from young adult to those of more maturity, all who must sing and be willing to learn dance moves. Those auditioning should bring a short prepared vocal selection with recorded accompaniment (without vocals). The audition will include some basic stage movement and readings from the script. Workman said he has long been a fan of "La Cage Aux Folles" since the award winning musical broke theatrical ground in the 80s. The comedy, spectacle of costuming and music are all special to him, and he reminds those who consider auditioning that the heart of the show is a love story.

The creative team assisting Workman includes Music Director Diane Trautman, Choreographer Bliss Soucek, Character Coach Donna DeKuyper and Creative Consultant Scott Beadle. All veterans of many aspects of theatre, they share his excitement and enthusiasm in bringing La Cage Aux Folles to the stage in Possum Hall.

Performance dates are September 26, 27, and 28, and October 3, 4, 5. The cast must be available for all show dates listed.

A short list of characters and synopsis of the show can be found on the PPP website at www.possuppointplayers.org. Most of the male actors will be required to appear in drag at some point. Many of the roles are not specific to gender, none are specific to race or ethnicity.

Anyone needing further information or who cannot audition on the scheduled dates or anyone who is interested in helping with the production, may contact Workman at kenney.workman@yahoo.com.

Auditionees to know that they should be advised that if they are cast in a PPP production, they may be expected to alter their appearance by cutting, growing or dying their hair (including facial hair), as well as covering tattoos and piercings, to authentically represent their character and the time period in which the show takes place.

“La Cage Aux Folles” is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals (www.concordtheatricals.com)

Possum Point Players values diversity and inclusion in casting, and in all other areas of the organization.

Possum Point Players is supported, in part, by grants from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

