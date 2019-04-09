Possum Point Players HOW TO SUCCEED... Closes This Sunday

Only three chances left to see Possum Point Players' production of the award-winning musical comedy, "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying." After an opening weekend of full houses and standing ovations, tickets are going fast for the last performances of this irreverent and tuneful satire on April 12, 13 and 14. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., and the Sunday matinee is at 2 p.m. First weekend audience members gave high praise to the show with some stating that they were going to try to get tickets for the coming weekend. Tickets are $25 for adults, $24 for students and seniors, and may be purchased at www.possumpointplayers.org or the ticketline, 302-856-4560. Possum Hall is located at 441 Old Laurel Rd, Georgetown.

Those who want to know if that conniving young blue eyes is wise enough to get the girl and if J.B. Biggley keeps his job, even after the golf outfit and rousing rendition of the Groundhog fight song, shouldn't wait to purchase tickets. The questions of whether World Wide Wicket Co. stock is still viable and if the corporation will survive the reaction to the WWW Treasure Hunt Girl can only be answered in Possum Hall this weekend. "How to Succeed" is, after all, an award-winning Broadway musical comedy that keeps the audience laughing from J. Pierpont Finch's arrival from the window washing scaffolding to an impromptu kick-line by suit and tie wearing men who should know better.

"How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying" is co-directed by John H. Hulse and Lorraine Steinhoff. The musical comedy features actors Andrew Hertzberg, Paul Janiga, Alexis Waddy, Leah Bollinger and Abigail Porter. Also appearing are Mike Mahaffie, Lauren McLane, Dick Pack, Ashlie Workman, Karla Bradley Manhard, Lauren David, Dan Gaffney, Greg Manhard, Lorraine Steinhoff, and Kenney Workman. Rounding out the cast are Natalie Lattanzi, John Zinzi, Steven Dow, Steven Perry and John Moller.

Hulse said "Get tickets now before they're gone or you will miss seeing a Treasure Hunt Girl dressed in pirate attire, eyepatch and all, and a nepotism blessed office spy and snitch who dances as he plots.".

"How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying" is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI, 423 West 55th St; New York, NY 10019; Tel.: (212) 541-4684; Fax: (212) 397-4684; www.MTIShows.com

Possum Point Players is supported, in part, by grants from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.





