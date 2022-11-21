PLAID TIDINGS Announced At Delaware Theatre Company

Delaware Theatre Company is the home of this season's can't miss holiday extravaganza for the whole family: PLAID TIDINGS!

On stage from November 30 to December 18, PLAID TIDINGS (a special holiday edition of FOREVER PLAID)'s Jinx, Frankie, Smudge and Sparky return from the big barbershop in the sky and hit the stage to perform a Christmas spectacular- complete with classic Christmas carols, Ed Sullivan show-style antics, and of course- matching plaid outfits.

Fun for the whole family, PLAID TIDINGS is a beloved Off-Broadway musical that combines favorite tunes from the '50s and '60s with classic holiday songs, all sung in "heavenly" harmony! "DTC is beyond excited to welcome families to the theatre to celebrate the holidays with our community," says Matt Silva, Executive Director of Delaware Theatre Company and Director of PLAID TIDINGS. There's nothing like coming home for the holidays, and DTC is home to so many."

To channel that "community spirit," Delaware Theatre Company has invited local choir groups to perform holiday music in the lobby before select performances of PLAID TIDINGS, and will display community artwork in the gallery.

"What more could you ask for during the holiday season than a spirited musical that spreads cheer, joy, laughter, and love?" says Silva, who last directed last season's runaway hit MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET. And PLAID TIDINGS has it. Modeled on mid-century pop groups like "The Four Aces," the four "Plaids" sing standards like "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" and holiday mash-ups full of your favorite sing-out-loud carols. Plus, sprinkled among the holiday harmonies are uproarious moments like a speedy version of "The Ed Sullivan Show" with cameos by The Rockettes and the Chipmunks.



Visit website for tickets and more info.