Delaware Theatre Company and WeLoveU Foundation Team Up For a Blood Drive

Join Delaware Theatre Company and the International WeLoveU Foundation for a Community Blood Drive on Sunday, January 31 at 200 Water Street, Wilmington.

TO SCHEDULE: Call 1-888-8-BLOOD-8 or visit: https://donate.bbd.org/donor/schedules/sponsor_code and use sponsor code DTC.

Appointments are strongly encouraged and walk-ups will only be allowed if social distancing can be maintained.

Donors' temperatures will be taken prior to being allowed to start the donation process. Donors must wear face covering. Remember to eat, drink and bring your Donor ID or ID with name and photo.