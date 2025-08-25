Delaware Theatre Company Welcomes New Managing Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Delaware Theatre Company has announced the appointment of Candice Buchanan as its new Managing Director, effective August 25, 2025.

Buchanan will partner with Producing Artistic Director Mimi Warnick, who has led the organization since March 2025. Together, they bring a shared commitment to strengthening DTC’s role in the community and expanding opportunities for audiences to experience the transformative power of live theater.

With more than 15 years of nonprofit leadership experience, Buchanan brings proven skills in organizational strategy, fundraising, and community partnerships. Most recently, she served as Chief Programs and Development Officer at YWCA Delaware, guiding major development initiatives and advancing mission-driven programs.

At the heart of DTC is its people—the talented staff, dedicated board members, and passionate supporters whose creativity and commitment make every production possible. Their work fuels the company’s ability to deliver exceptional theater and meaningful engagement for audiences of all ages.

"I’m honored to join Delaware Theatre Company and partner with Mimi, whose leadership over the past year has laid a strong foundation for the future,” said Buchanan. “I’m eager to listen, learn, and contribute to shaping what comes next as we continue building connections through the unique impact of live theater.”

"I am delighted that DTC is returning to a shared leadership model,” said Warnick. “Candice brings tremendous expertise and deep roots in Wilmington. I look forward to working alongside her, knowing that together we can expand our artistic vision, strengthen our community partnerships, and support the staff who give so much of themselves every day.”

Board Chair Lourdes Puig added, “We are thrilled to welcome Candice to the DTC family. Her collaboration with Mimi promises an exciting new era, where creativity, innovation, and community engagement go hand in hand.”

This appointment comes at a pivotal time for DTC, as it prepares for an upcoming season featuring two world premieres and one U.S. premiere. It marks the beginning of a new chapter honoring the legacy that brought the company here while embracing fresh ideas and innovative ways to connect with the community through the transformative experience of live theater.