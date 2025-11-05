THE WEDDING SINGER Begins At Wright State Theatre November 13

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wright State Theatre will present the totally 80’s musical comedy The Wedding Singer, opening November 13 and running through November 23, 2025, in the Festival Playhouse at Wright State University’s Creative Arts Center.

Based on the hit Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore film, The Wedding Singer transports audiences back to a time when hair was big, greed was good, and a wedding singer could be the coolest guy in the room. Featuring music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and a book by Beguelin and Tim Herlihy, the musical’s sparkling score does for the 1980s what Hairspray did for the 1960s.

Senior Lecturer and Director Jamie Cordes shared, “This is a fast-paced story with high-energy choreography that will have the audience moving in their seats. Audiences will immediately be transported to the '80s when they see the colorful, playful set. The score honors the exciting pop and rock music from the time — and who doesn’t love a romantic comedy? The musical version captures all of these elements while reminding us that the good guy can get the girl.”

Cordes, who directed last season’s Carrie: The Musical, leads the creative team alongside Music Director Wade Russo, Choreographer Ashley Pabst, and Associate Choreographer Aidan Edwards. The production also features Lighting Design by Matt Benjamin and Sound Design by James Dunlap, resident sound designer for Wright State Theatre.

The Wedding Singer showcases Wright State’s triple-threat training program, demanding skillful singing, acting, and dancing — and this talented cast shines in all three.

Tickets are available online at wright.edu/theatre or by calling the box office at (937) 775-2500.