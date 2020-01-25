Sinclair Theatre presents Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat from Feb. 14-22, in Blair Hall Theatre on the downtown Dayton campus, building 2.

One of the most enduring shows of all time, Joseph ... is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers and the coat of many colors. The magical musical is full of catchy songs in a variety of styles, from a parody of French ballads ("Those Canaan Days"), to country-western ("One More Angel in Heaven") and calypso ("Benjamin Calypso"), along with the unforgettable classics "Any Dream Will Do" and "Close Every Door."

Directed by Kimberly Borst with music direction by David Brush and choreography by Jessica Eggleston, Sinclair's production features a cast of 30. David Shockey will play Joseph with Callista Kinney as the narrator. Additional cast includes: CJ Suchyta, Russell Paquay, Patrick Greco, Chase Niemitalo, Kofi Gunter, DeAndre Swann, Nic Mellott, Matt Poliachik, Connor Gray, Mark Kreutzer, Micah Koverman, Kasaahn Johnson, Rafael Santillan, Kylee Pauley, Rachel Charles, Riley Karr, Zoe Miller, Mackenzie Moore, Alexis Paige, Trinity Rice, Lilly Robillard, George Giese, Sasha Greco, Maria Greely, Sadie Hornick, Kaydence Kinney, Carmen Medina, and Rachael Updike.

Tickets are available online at www.sinclair.edu/tickets. Adult tickets cost $18 with student/seniors pricing at $15. All evening performances are at 7 p.m. with a Sunday, Feb. 16th matinee at 2 p.m. ASL interpreted performances are Sunday and Thursday.





