Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 1 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 3 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Interview: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD's Maeve Moynihan Shares her Journey to Becoming Scout in Photo 4 Interview: Maeve Moynihan Talks TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD National Tour

BWW Regional Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

BWW Awards Nominations



RELATED STORIES

1
LOVE/SICK - A Collection of Darkly Funny One-Act Plays to be Presented at Sinclair Theatre Photo
LOVE/SICK - A Collection of Darkly Funny One-Act Plays to be Presented at Sinclair Theatre

Sinclair Theatre will present LOVE/SICK, Oct. 6-14 in Sinclair's Black Box Theatre on the fourth floor of Building 2 on the downtown Dayton campus.

2
Dayton Philharmonic to Present Jeans n Classics: Music of Queen at the Schuster Center Photo
Dayton Philharmonic to Present Jeans 'n Classics: Music of Queen at the Schuster Center

Join the Dayton Philharmonic and world-class rock musicians as they pay homage to Queen and Freddie Mercury. Don't miss this unforgettable tribute to one of rock's greatest bands at the Schuster Center. Purchase tickets now!

3
Single Tickets to Four Shows in the 23-24 Broadway in Toledo Series Available This Week Photo
Single Tickets to Four Shows in the 23-24 Broadway in Toledo Series Available This Week

The American Theatre Guild is has announced that single tickets to four shows in the  23–24 BROADWAY IN TOLEDO SERIES will go on sale Friday, September 29 at 10:00 a.m. Learn more about the upcoming shows here!

4
Beck Center For The Arts Reveals 75th Anniversary with its 2023-2024 Youth Theater Season Photo
Beck Center For The Arts Reveals 75th Anniversary with its 2023-2024 Youth Theater Season

Beck Center for the Arts has announced the 75th Youth Theater Season for 2023-2024. Learn more about the full lineup here!

From This Author - BWW Awards

Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards

Videos

Bruce Sussman and Barry Manilow Can't Wait to Get HARMONY on Broadway Video
Bruce Sussman and Barry Manilow Can't Wait to Get HARMONY on Broadway
Reba McEntire Lends Her Voice to New TV Spot For SHUCKED Video
Reba McEntire Lends Her Voice to New TV Spot For SHUCKED
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow Video
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow
View all Videos

Dayton SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Into the Woods Jr.
Town Hall Theatre (9/22-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Lion King
Schuster Performing Arts Center [Mead Theatre] (5/01-5/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GYPSY
Middletown Lyric Theatre (12/01-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ride The Cyclone
Blair Hall Theatre (3/15-3/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Twas the Night Before Christmas and We're Home Alone
Blair Hall Theatre (12/14-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Love/Sick
Sinclair College Theatre (10/06-10/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You