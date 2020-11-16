Convoy Opera House Restoration Plans Halted By the Pandemic

The original opera house has been undergoing restorations for four years.

Plans to restore the Convoy Opera House have slowed due to the pandemic, WANE reports.

Last year, the building next door to the venue was purchased, but plans to restore the new building have been stalled amidst cancelled events because of the health crisis.

The original opera house has been undergoing restorations for four years, during which windows and walls were restored, and new front doors and brick facade were installed.

Board member Vicki Saylor estimates the historical society will need between $60,000 and $70,000 to complete the annexed building. This new building will provide dressing rooms for performers, a snack bar, and a lobby area with a museum as well as bathrooms and elevator access.

The group is taking orders for the fried pie fundraiser until November 19 and will hand them out on December 4th at their Christmas in the Village event, the only event they have planned for the remainder of this year.

Read more on WANE.

