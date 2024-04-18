Broadway's Brittney Mack Brings PUTTING ON THE BRITT to The Avalon Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Direct from her throne at Broadway's SIX The Musical, Brittney Mack brings her solo concert "Putting on the Britt" to The Avalon Theatre! Her reign began with her breakout role as the original Anna of Cleves in Broadway's SIX the Musical, and now she's ready to dazzle audiences in Union County with a royally exciting performance.

Let the "Queen Of The Castle" introduce herself to you in a way you've never seen her before! Enjoy a night of music, laughs, and a surprise guest, including a very special tribute to Tina Turner. Can you "Get Down" with that?

"Brittney Mack is a tour de force performer," says Ryan Bowie, Executive Director of The Avalon Theatre. "Our history together starts back in 2011 when I directed her in a regional production of one of my all-time favorite musicals, Ain't Misbehavin'. From there her career exploded and thanks to social medi, we have kept in touch all these years. Sitting in the audience of a Broadway house and seeing her sheer talent and powerhouse performance in SIX is something that brought tears to my eyes and so much joy to my heart. I knew bringing Brittney to The Avalon Theatre would be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for our community and for those with dreams of one day seeing their name up in lights. You don't want to miss this performance!"

Brittney Mack is a Grammy Nominee, Drama Desk Winner, and two-time Drama League Nominee for Distinguished Performance. The Avalon Theatre is ecstatic to host her critically acclaimed solo concert with Music Direction by Matthew Harris.

In addition to the concert, audience members will get the chance to meet the breakout Broadway star. As you purchase tickets you will have the option to add-on a Meet & Greet with the Queen after the show, for photos, autographs, conversation, and more. This is a perfect opportunity to get close and personal with Broadway's finest.

Proceeds from the Meet & Greet will go directly to the inception of a scholarship fund for the Avalon Arts Academy, dedicated to fostering arts education in Union County and beyond through acting, improvisation, theatrical movement, musical theatre, voice, and more.

Brittney Mack - "Putting on the Britt" will play one night only at The Avalon Theatre on Friday, May 24th at 7pm with a ticketed Meet & Greet to follow. Tickets are $25.00 for the concert with an add-on of $15.00 for the Meet & Greet. Purchase tickets online at theavalontheatre.org or visit The Avalon Theatre box office at 121 S. Main St. Marysville, Oh. Box office hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 9am to 2pm and one hour before all events.

