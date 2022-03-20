Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Avante Garage Theatre Company Hosts Open House

pixeltracker

Space is limited, so interested participants should reserve a spot as soon as possible.

Mar. 20, 2022  

Avante Garage Theatre Company Hosts Open House

The Ohio Theatre Lima is set to host the Avante Garage Theatre Company open house event. Actors, singers, dancers, musicians, designers, directors, writers, choreographers, theatre technicians, and more are invited to attend.

The event is at The Ohio Theatre Lima, located at 122 W. North Street Lima, OH 45801 on Saturday, April 9th from 2-4pm. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the new owners of the Ohio Theatre and Artistic Directors of The Avante Garage Theatre Company.

They will learn about their plans for the three performance spaces in the newly renovated theatre. Spots to attend the event are free and can be reserved at the following link: https://www.ohiotheatrelima.com/tickets-and-events. Space is limited. The theatres invite attendees to bring a headshot, portfolio, resume, tape, or other related materials to leave with the theatre for consideration.



Related Articles View More Dayton Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
The Show Must Go On Hoodie
The Show Must Go On Hoodie
Girl from the North Country Whiskey Glass Set
Girl from the North Country Whiskey Glass Set
Book of Mormon Hello Pom Beanie
Book of Mormon Hello Pom Beanie

More Hot Stories For You

  • One Direction Night And A Selena Tribute Party Set To Play House Of Blues Las Vegas
  • TACOS AND TAMALES Festival Returns To Desert Breeze Park April 30
  • Chris Isaak With Lyle Lovett Bring One-Night-Only Performance To The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
  • Exclusive: Dolly Parton Announces 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL National Tour Launching Fall 2022