Avante Garage Theatre Company Hosts Open House

The Ohio Theatre Lima is set to host the Avante Garage Theatre Company open house event. Actors, singers, dancers, musicians, designers, directors, writers, choreographers, theatre technicians, and more are invited to attend.

The event is at The Ohio Theatre Lima, located at 122 W. North Street Lima, OH 45801 on Saturday, April 9th from 2-4pm. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the new owners of the Ohio Theatre and Artistic Directors of The Avante Garage Theatre Company.

They will learn about their plans for the three performance spaces in the newly renovated theatre. Spots to attend the event are free and can be reserved at the following link: https://www.ohiotheatrelima.com/tickets-and-events. Space is limited. The theatres invite attendees to bring a headshot, portfolio, resume, tape, or other related materials to leave with the theatre for consideration.