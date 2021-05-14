Arts Events Return to Akron This Summer; Shakespeare Festival, Arts Expo, Dance Festival, and More!

Events are beginning to return to Akron, Ohio as COVID-19 restrictions are lifting. Learn more about all of the arts, theater, dance, and more events you can check out this summer!

Art in the Park

When: July 18, 2021 from 10am - 5pm

What: Set in Medina's charming Courthouse Square, Artists exhibits are arranged around the park's gazebo, the central focus of the historic Public Square Area. Spend the day perusing artist's painting's, sculptures, photo's and other works, grab lunch at one of the local eateries. Hopefully, you'll find a favorite piece for that empty wall you've been meaning to fill!

Learn more: https://www.medinacountyartleague.com/art-in-the-park

Ohio Shakespeare Festival

When: July 15 - August 15, 2021

What: From Stan Hywet to Greystone, Ohio Shakes performs live professional theatre in Akron's richest cultural venues. Shows include A Midsummer Night's Dream, Miss Holmes, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, Romeo & Juliet, All My Sons, The Importance of Being Earnest, and Reader Series: Shopping the Scripts.

Learn more: http://www.ohioshakespearefestival.com/

Porch Rokr Music and Art Festival

When: August 21, 2021

What: Highland Square's annual PorchRokr Music and Art Festival transforms the verandas of one of Akron's most historic and eclectic neighborhoods into one-day art studios and concert venues. Thousands of locals and out-of-towners rock out to some 130 diverse musicians and artists, using both area residences and business establishments as their personal stage. The festival rotates each year among four sections of Highland Square to encourage spontaneous interaction among all its neighbors. PorchRokr is Saturday, August 21, 2021.

Learn more: https://highlandsquareakron.org/porchrokr/

Akron Arts Expo

When: July 24-25, 2021

What: This year will feature over 100 artists in beautiful Hardesty Park where you can meet the artists and shop in person. New for 2021 will be a list of all of the artists juried into this year's show along with their contact information so artists can be contacted directly for purchases.

Learn more: http://www.akronartsexpo.org/

Heinz Poll Summer Dance Festival

When: July 30-31, 2021

What: The Heinz Poll Summer Dance Festival has been established to honor the legacy of the legendary founding Artistic Director of Ohio Ballet, and continues the tradition of free public performances by respected dance companies, each presenting a unique dance experience, but all sharing the common thread of Poll's commitment to the highest artistic standards.

Learn more: http://akrondancefestival.org/

Porthouse Theatre

When: June 17-August 15, 2021

What: Porthouse Theatre, Kent State University's summer professional theatre, will hold a full season of live theatre during the summer of 2021. The 2021 season is designed with coronavirus-related restrictions and precautions in mind and will feature productions of Quilters, BKLYN, and Altar Boyz, all of which have casts of 7 or less. The season will also feature simplified scenic and costume designs and offer still evolving alternate seating options and streaming opportunities.

Learn more: https://www.kent.edu/porthouse