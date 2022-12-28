A Soldier's Play comes to The Human Race Theatre Company in February 2023. Written by Charles Fuller and directed by Kenny Leon, the production stars Norm Lewis.

Performances run February 14 - 19, 2023.

A Roundabout Theatre national tour, Co-presented by The Human Race Theatre Company and Dayton Live at the Victoria Theatre. This 1982 Pulitzer Prize-winning thriller, has rocketed back into the spotlight, thanks to this 2020 Tony Award®-winning Best Revival.

In 1944, on a Louisiana Army base, two shots ring out. A Black sergeant is murdered. And a series of interrogations triggers a gripping barrage of questions about sacrifice, service, and identity in America. The tour's stop in Dayton will be its only Ohio appearance.