talkSTEM Fall Program Offers Engaging, Educational walkSTEM Opportunities at Eight Noteworthy Dallas Spaces

Walking tours take place from Oct. 22 through Dec. 31, 2020.

Stop staring at the screen! Get out, revive your brain and participate in talkSTEM's self-guided walks highlighting remarkable Dallas art and architecture and inspire and engage naturally inquisitive young minds.

"Family Explorers" is organized by talkSTEM, a nonprofit organization promoting conversation about the diversity of STEM and STEAM thinking in our daily lives, in our communities, and in our world.





talkSTEM and their partners provide numerous inspiring and engaging locations where you can get your child out from behind the screen and satisfy hungry minds on a self-paced journey of science. Organizations and locations participating in Fall "Family Explorers" include: Dallas Arts District, Dallas City Hall Plaza, Fair Park in Dallas, NorthPark Center, RedBird Mall, Ronald Kirk Bridge, Southern Methodist University and the West End Historical District.

"Our goal is to highlight that STEM/STEAM is everywhere," notes Koshi Dhingra, Ed.D, founder and CEO of talkSTEM. "Utilizing art and architecture, we encourage the application of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math in the discussion of the creation and purpose behind things we normally don't consider."

Through the end of 2020, talkSTEM's Family Explorers is providing children ages K-8, families and educators, places and tools to engage in these conversations AND have fun. Many of the sites are free to attend and participants can visit as many, or as few as they prefer. Participants need only visit https://talkstem.org/family-explorers-2020/ and select a location of interest. Then watch the associated, curated YouTube playlist, and they are on their way to learning.

