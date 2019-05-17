WaterTower Theatre Launches Ignite The Mission Campaign

WaterTower Theatre today unveiled a new fundraising campaign, titled Ignite the Mission, with a simple yet critical objective: to continue delivering the innovative and high-quality programming its patrons have come to expect.

"WaterTower is committed to building community through diverse storytelling-and we Take That mission very seriously," says the organization's new Producing Artistic Director, Shane Peterman. "But when nationwide demand for live entertainment is down and production costs are up, we need to be realistic and work quickly to secure our future."

Since assuming his role on March 1, Peterman has already responded effectively to some of WaterTower's most immediate needs using an approach centered on sound programming and smart business planning. The theater has scaled back its full-time staff, announced a crowd-pleasing new season lineup, and planned a new educational initiative for the summer of 2020 that will enable young artists to train and work alongside regional professionals both on and off stage.

Now, with the help of the Ignite the Mission campaign, WaterTower Theatre hopes to further replenish its financial resources and ensure its ability to serve North Texas for generations to come. At the same time, the organization hopes to re-invigorate North Texans' passion and support for the arts by giving community members the opportunity to invest personally in the theater's future.

"This campaign is about renewing our place in this community and reminding the world why theatre matters- now more than ever," says Kelsey Leigh Ervi, Associate Artistic Director.

With an initial goal of raising $150,000 by September 30, 2019, WaterTower plans to combine grass-roots fundraising efforts with personal donor engagement. The Ignite the Mission campaign promises that no amount donated is too small, and donors will be able to contribute as frequently as they wish.

Furthermore, WaterTower Theatre encourages donors to share the campaign and their own stories about the importance of theatre using the hashtag #WTTIgniteTheMission on Instagram. Use of the hashtag automatically places users in the entry pool for up to eight random prize drawings, where winners may receive anything from concession gift certificates to a 2019-20 season subscription. To stay in the loop, follow the campaign's progress via social media and the WaterTower website.

"Whether you're a loyal subscriber or you've never seen a show here before, we want you to know your contribution counts in our collective story," Peterman asserts. "We wouldn't be here without you, and we cannot do this without you. Let's ignite our future together."

Tax-deductible donations can be made online at www.watertowertheatre.org/ignite-the-mission.





