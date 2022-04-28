WAITRESS to Play Limited Engagement at Winspear Opera House

AT&T Performing Arts Center has announced WAITRESS will play Winspear Opera House for a limited 5-day engagement! The diner opens up May 10-15, 2022!

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying encounter with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, WAITRESS is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Grammy® Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles (composer of "Love Song" and "Brave"), choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award®-winner Diane Paulus. The WAITRESS Tour features Choreography Re-created by Abbey O'Brien, Tour Direction re-created by Susanna Wolk, and includes Scott Pask, Scenic Design; Suttirat Anne Larlarb, Costume Design; Ken Billington, Lighting Design; Jonathan Deans, Sound Design; Wigs by Richard Mawbey; original music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo, with tour music supervision by Ryan Cantwell. Arrangements by Nadia DiGiallonardo and

Sara Bareilles, and Orchestrations by Sara Bareilles and The Waitress Band. Waitress is produced by NETworks Presentations LLC. Casting by Stewart/Whitley.

"WAITRESS is a little slice of heaven!" says Entertainment Weekly, and is "Warm, witty, wise and hilarious. A wonderful treat." according to London's Express Online! "It's an empowering musical of the highest order!" raves the Chicago Tribune. Don't miss this uplifting and hilarious musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Tickets starting at $25 are available here: www.attpac.org/waitress.

NETworks Presentations (Producer), is an industry leading producer of touring musical theater productions committed to delivering quality entertainment to audiences worldwide. Having produced national and international tours over 20 years, NETworks' productions include Cameron Mackintosh's The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Miss Saigon; The Band's Visit, A Bronx Tale, Blue Man Group Speechless Tour Fiddler on the Roof, Once On This Island, Nickelodeon's The SpongeBob Musical, and Waitress.

