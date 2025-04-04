Video: Preview of WAITRESS at Dallas Theater Center

Frisco City Council approved Frisco Live as the operator for the proposed $300–$340 million Frisco Center for the Arts. Voters will decide on funding the project on May 3. Frisco officials have now selected an operator for the proposed Frisco Center for the Arts. During an April 1, 2025 meeting, Frisco City Council voted 5-1 to approve a letter of intent with Frisco Live, a Texas not-for-profit corporation combining Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America under The John Gore Organization.