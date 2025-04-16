News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Go Inside WAITRESS at Dallas Theater Center

The production runs through April 20, 2025.

By: Apr. 16, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.




Go inside Waitress the Musical at Dallas Theater Center in a new video. The production runs through April 20, 2025. It follows Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker, who is stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. Faced with an unexpected pregnancy, Jenna fears she may have to abandon the dream of opening her own pie shop…until a baking contest in a nearby county and the town’s handsome new doctor offer her a tempting recipe for happiness.

Featuring music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Sara Bareilles, Waitress is an uplifting and inspiring musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Videos