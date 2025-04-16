Video: Go Inside WAITRESS at Dallas Theater Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Go inside Waitress the Musical at Dallas Theater Center in a new video. The production runs through April 20, 2025. It follows Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker, who is stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. Faced with an unexpected pregnancy, Jenna fears she may have to abandon the dream of opening her own pie shop…until a baking contest in a nearby county and the town’s handsome new doctor offer her a tempting recipe for happiness.

Featuring music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Sara Bareilles, Waitress is an uplifting and inspiring musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

