Video: Ashley Wells & Amy Reynolds-Reed Are Opening Up About WAITRESS at Dallas Theater Center

Dallas Theater Center is serving satisfaction one slice at a time with its latest production- Waitress, produced in collaboration with Lyric Theatre in Oklahoma City, and featuring music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Sara Bareilles.

In the beloved musical, Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker, is stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. Faced with an unexpected pregnancy, Jenna fears she may have to abandon the dream of opening her own pie shop…until a baking contest in a nearby county and the town's handsome new doctor offer her a tempting recipe for happiness. Waitress is an uplifting and inspiring musical celebrating friendship, motherhood and the magic of a well-made pie.

Featuring Brierley Resident Acting Company members Tiffany Solano, Liz Mikel, Bob Hess, Christina Austin Lopez, Zachary J. Willis and Esteban Vilchez in the cast.

Watch in this video as director Ashley Wells and choreographer Amy Reynolds-Reed tell us all about how the show came together and why Dallas audiences cannot get enough of it.

