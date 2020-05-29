VIDEO: Dallas String Quartet Cover Dua Lipa's 'Don't Start Now'

Dallas String Quartet has released a cover of Dua Lipa's Don't Start Now!

Listen below!

Get the song on Spotify at https://soundcloud.com/dsqelectric/dont-start-now-dallas-string-quartet/s-XyOynNrCmJR

DSQ has performed for Presidents Obama and Bush, the College Football Playoffs, NBA, and NFL organizations. They've sold out concert venues like the House of Blues and symphony halls and have played alongside Josh Groban, Chicago, and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. You'll find the group's music featured by ESPN, A&E, The Wall Street Journal and prominent Spotify playlists such as Pop Goes Classical and Sinfonía Hipster.

Dallas String Quartet was founded in 2007 by violist Ion Zanca. A fusion of contemporary classical and pop music, DSQ uses both traditional and electric strings performing as a quartet with the full accompaniment of drums and guitar. They are known for their eclectic renditions of anything from Guns N' Roses 'Sweet Child of Mine' to Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's 'Señorita.'

