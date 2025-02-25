Uptown Players Announces BROADWAY OUR WAY This March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Uptown Players has announced the return of its beloved annual fundraiser, Broadway Our Way, with an all-new production brimming with creativity, theatrical magic, and a hint of royal mischief. Running March 27–30, 2025, at the Kalita Humphreys Theatre, this year's production transforms the stage into a Gay Renaissance Faire, where show tunes take on a bold new life before culminating in an electrifying, show-stopping Act 2 finale.

Directed and written by B.J. Cleveland, with music direction by Adam C. Wright and Kelley Poche Rodriguez, and choreography by Alli Betsill, Broadway Our Way reimagines Broadway classics with unexpected twists, genre-blending mashups, and theatrical surprises. Audiences can expect thrilling new takes on beloved musicals such as Cabaret, Rent, Pippin, Something Rotten, Groundhog Day, The Notebook, and more.

The extraordinary cast features Erin Bowman, Tim Brawner, B.J. Cleveland, Peter DiCesare, Stephanie Felton, Ryan Michael Friedman, Brian Hathaway, Jacob Hemsath, Quintin Jones Jr., Elizabeth Kensek, Linda Leonard, Laura Lites, Gena Loe, David Lugo, Joanna Nchekwube, Seth Paden, Thomas Renner, Sara Shelby-Martin, Amy Stevenson, Kylie Stewart, Carlos Strudwick, Danny Vanegas, Brett Warner, Paul J. Williams, and Clayton Younkin.

Performance Details:

Dates: March 27 – March 30, 2025

Venue: Kalita Humphreys Theatre, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd., Dallas, TX 75219

Tickets: $40 - $65 | Visit www.uptownplayers.org or call 214-219-2718

About Uptown Players

Uptown Players is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to producing quality theatre that challenges audiences artistically and fosters positive public awareness and acceptance. Now in its 23rd season and 15th year at the Kalita Humphreys Theatre, Uptown Players is recognized as a premier regional theater in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

For more details, visit www.uptownplayers.org.

Comments