Undermain Theatre Presents RED CHARIOT By Gordon Dahlquist

Undermain opens its 36th season with the world premiere science fiction thriller Red Chariot by James Tait Black prize winner Gordon Dahlquist.

Red Chariot takes place amid the downfall of civilization after the Internet has created a mysterious Tarot Deck that can actually affect the past, present, and future. Directed by Undermain company member Blake Hackler, Red Chariot takes us on a journey through time as we explore the chaotic effects of new technological advancements and the role humans have, or haven't, played in stopping that chaos.

Opening night is September 21st, 2019 at 7:30 at 3200 Main Street, Dallas, TX 75226. The playwright will be in attendance. Tickets on sale now! www.undermain.org

Company member *Blake Hackler directs. He leads a creative team which includes Set Design by Russell Parkman, Light Design by *Steve Woods, Costume Design by Amanda Capshaw, Sound Design by *Paul Semrad, and Properties by Amy Poe.





