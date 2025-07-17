Undermain Theatre 42nd Season To Include THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH and More

The 2025–2026 season includes works by Sam Shepard, Thornton Wilder, Gracie Gardner, Jane Wagner, and a staged reading of a new play by Jarrett King.
Undermain Theatre has announced its 42nd season, running November 6, 2025 through June 28, 2026, under the theme The Season of Solace. Exploring the search for connection and comfort amid chaos, the 2025–2026 season will feature iconic American works alongside two world premieres supported by the Katherine Owens/Undermain Fund for New Work.
The season will include Sam Shepard’s Action, Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth, Gracie Gardner’s world premiere Saturn Return, and Jane Wagner’s celebrated one-woman play The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe. A staged reading of St. Miles by Jarrett King will also be presented in March 2026.
“World-altering events, climate change, floods, wars, and approaching the age of thirty—life can be a deluge of disorder,” the company shared. “Yet inside this world of uncertainty, perhaps we can find solace together, through the communal experience of theatre.”
By Sam Shepard | Directed by Christina Cranshaw
November 6–30, 2025
Preview Performances: November 6–7 | Opening Night: November 8
Four friends seek refuge in a house after an unnamed catastrophe, filling the void with rituals both familiar and absurd. Shepard’s darkly comic early work is regarded as one of his most influential plays.
By Thornton Wilder | Directed by Stefan Novinski
February 12–March 8, 2026
Preview Performances: February 12–13 | Opening Night: February 14
A contemporary classic exploring humanity’s resilience, this Pulitzer Prize-winning allegory follows the Antrobus family as they survive ice ages, floods, and wars—again and again, by the skin of their teeth.
By Gracie Gardner | Directed by Christina Cranshaw
April 30–May 24, 2026
Preview Performances: April 30–May 1 | Opening Night: May 2
In this new comedy from the playwright of Athena, a group of former “theatre kids” reconnect at a funeral as they approach age 30. Their reunion stirs up questions about identity, purpose, and adulthood in a world that often feels disorienting.
By Jane Wagner | Directed by Ashley Puckett Gonzales
June 11–28, 2026
Preview Performances: June 11–12 | Opening Night: June 13
Starring Undermain Company Member Marianne Galloway, this one-woman tour-de-force weaves together a cast of vivid characters through biting satire and heartfelt reflection. Originally created for Lily Tomlin, Wagner’s celebrated play remains a hilarious, piercing meditation on the state of humanity.
By Jarrett King | Directed by Jiles R. King II
March 20–22, 2026
The Ellis family must confront their grief and faith as the mother campaigns for her late son—killed in an act of police violence—to be canonized as a saint. A searing new work by Box playwright Jarrett King, this reading continues Undermain’s commitment to supporting new voices through the Katherine Owens/Undermain Fund for New Work.
For more information on Undermain’s 42nd Season or to purchase subscriptions, visit undermain.org.
