UTA Theatre Arts And Dance To Present Staged Reading Of MISS YOU LIKE HELL

The University of Texas at Arlington Department of Theatre Arts and Dance will present a staged reading of the 2018 musical Miss You Like Hell by Quiara Alegría Hudes and Erin McKeown. Performances will be held in UTA’s Mainstage Theatre on Friday, November 14, and Saturday, November 15, at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee on Sunday, November 16, at 2:00 p.m. The reading will be directed by Amanda Reyes, with Sam Sirena Morales serving as assistant director.

Miss You Like Hell follows a free-spirited mother and her estranged, academically driven daughter as they embark on a cross-country road trip in a beat-up truck. Their journey becomes a story of reconnection and discovery, set against the backdrop of U.S. immigration policies that threaten to divide their family.

The production team includes Stage Manager Macy Thiebaud, Music Director Vicky Nooe, Sound Designer Tyler Haws, and Choreographer Gina Amador.

Tickets and Additional Information

Tickets will be available at the door with a suggested donation of $10, and all proceeds will benefit the UTA Department of Theatre Arts and Dance Student Success Fund. A talkback with Dr. Xavier Medina Vidal, Director of UTA’s Center for Mexican American Studies (CMAS), will follow the November 14 performance, and all attendees are welcome to participate.

The Department of Theatre Arts and Dance, part of UTA’s College of Liberal Arts, provides a comprehensive undergraduate education in performance, design, and dance. The department fosters an educational environment of shared values, diversity, mutual respect, and a commitment to lifelong learning.