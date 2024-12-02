Three Southern Dallas Arts Organizations Team Up To Produce THE DRUMMER BOY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Three prominent Black male leaders in the Dallas arts community are joining forces to create a new holiday classic theatrical production, The Drummer Boy. Terrence Johnson of TMJ Dance Theater, Jiles R King II of Urban Arts Collective, and Wiliaml Allen of Texas Supremacy of Music & Arts Conservatory have partnered to produce this original work, which will premiere on December 13 & 14, 2024 at South Oak Cliff High School.

The Drummer Boy is a heartwarming journey that blends the magic of Christmas with the vibrant heritage of African American drumming. Follow young August, who dreams of joining an HBCU drumline, as he embarks on an unforgettable quest for his first snare drum. Along the way, he uncovers the drum's rich history, learning lessons of community, culture, and the true spirit of the season. Featuring a dynamic mix of dance, theater, and music, The Drummer Boy brings together the talents of local artists to deliver a fresh holiday experience.

The partnership between The TMJ School of Dance, Urban Arts Collective, and Texas Supremacy of Music & Arts Conservatory is a significant milestone for the Dallas arts community. By combining their expertise and resources, these three organizations are creating a powerful platform for artistic expression and collaboration.

“We are thrilled to be working together on this exciting new project,” said Terrence Johnson, Director of the TMJ School of Dance. “This partnership allows us to bring together a diverse group of talented artists and create a truly unique and memorable experience for audiences.”

“We believe that The Drummer Boy will be a beloved holiday tradition for years to come,” added Jiles King, Executive Director of Urban Arts Collective. “This production is a testament to the power of collaboration and the importance of supporting the arts in our community.”

“We are honored to be part of this incredible project,” said Will Allen, Founder and Executive Director of Texas Supremacy of Music & Arts Conservatory. “The Drummer Boy will showcase the incredible talent and creativity of our students and the Dallas arts community.”

The partnership is even more significant considering that all three men, Terrence Johnson, Jiles King, and Will Allen, are members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated. This shared brotherhood has fostered a strong bond among the three men, and they are committed to using their platform to uplift and empower the Black and Brown community they serve.

The Drummer Boy is sure to be a hit with audiences of all ages. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online at urbanartsonline.com or by calling the Urban Arts Box Office at 214-702-3371.

