Theatre of North Texas Spreads Holiday Cheer with CHRISTMAS BELLES

Theatre of North Texas (TNT) has prepared fun and festive entertainment for the holidays with Christmas Belles, written by award-winning comedic trio, Jones Hope Wooten. The "Southern-Fried Yuletide Comedy" involves the saga of the Futrelle sisters as they prepare for their church Christmas pageant, complete with squabbling sisters, family secrets, a surly Santa, a vengeful sheep, and a reluctant Elvis impersonator.

Cranky Frankie is weeks overdue with her second set of twins. Twink is in jail for inadvertently burning down half the town. Hot-flash suffering Honey Raye is desperately trying to keep the Tabernacle of the Lamb's Christmas program from spiraling into chaos. Their hilarious holiday journey through a misadventure-filled Christmas Eve is guaranteed to bring joy to anyone who takes a step out of the busy-ness of the holiday season to enjoy laughter and the Christmas spirit with the town of Fayro, Texas.

Rated PG for mild content and adult humor.

Tickets and additional information available at www.theatreofnorthtexas.com/christmas-belles. Discounts are available for seniors, educators, military and first responders, and groups of 10 or more.

PERFORMANCE DATES:

December 6-22

Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m.; Sundays at 3:00 p.m.

LOCATION:

Theatre of North Texas

545 S. Nolen Drive, Suite 250

Southlake, Texas

BOX OFFICE:

www.theatreofnorthtexas.com

contact@theatreofnorthtexas.com

817-989-6673





