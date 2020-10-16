Theatre Wesleyan to Present Rajiv Joseph's GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES

The play will be presented at Texas Wesleyan University’s Thad Smotherman Theatre with social distancing guidelines. A live stream option will be available.

Theatre Wesleyan will present Rajiv Joseph's Gruesome Playground Injuries as the fifth production in the 'Six Plays At Six Feet' semester of fall programming. The production, directed by theatre department chair and professor Bryan Stevenson, and will be presented at the Thad Smotherman Theatre at Texas Wesleyan University (1205 Binkley Street, 76105). This production will also be available as a live stream for audience members who wish to experience the show from their home.

From the award-winning playwright and Pulitzer Prize finalist of Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, Gruesome Playground Injuries covers the course of 30 years in the lives of Kayleen and Doug. Their lives intersect at the most bizarre intervals, leading the two childhood friends to compare scars and the physical calamities that keep drawing them together.

The cast of Gruesome includes theatre majors Kyrsten Wagner (Kayleen) and Lane Norris (Doug). Wagner recently appeared in the outdoor production of At A Distance and Norris was featured as part of the radio players cast of the drive-in theatre production of Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play.

The student production team behind Gruesome Playground Injuries includes senior theatre major Darin Martin (assistant director), sophomore theatre major Bethany Bordelon (stage manager), junior theatre major Lori Coughlin (assistant stage manager), sophomore theatre major Taylor Allen (scenic design), freshman theatre major Abigale Hunt (props design), sophomore theatre major Colin Schwartz (lighting design), junior theatre major Levertis Alamin (assistant lighting design), senior theatre Lauren Garza (costume design), freshman theatre major Annahi Castillo (assistant costume design), senior theatre major Ryan Simón (sound design), freshman theatre major Chase Di Iulio (assistant sound design), and junior theatre major Richard Givans (master electrician), sophomore theatre major Yajaira Rosales (assistant master electrician).

Faculty, staff, and students, as well as audience members who attend Gruesome Playground Injuries will adhere to local social distancing guidelines.

All plans and information are subject to change and announcements will be made in the event adjustments are, or need to be, made for the safety of our faculty, staff, students, and audience.

GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES PERFORMANCE DATES

Friday, November 6, 2020 at 7:30pm

Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 7:30pm

Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 2:00pm

*Times and indoor venue subject to change; please check website for more details and updates.

GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES LIVE PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Tickets will be $5 to attend the performance in-person. Tickets are available online at txwes.edu/theatretickets or by calling (817) 531-4211.

Audience members who choose to experience the show in-person are required to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. A limited number of seats will be available for each performance. To maintain the safety of our faculty, staff, students, and audience, no seats will be added and we will not accommodate late seating under any circumstances.

GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES LIVE STREAM INFORMATION

Patrons can choose to buy a streaming ticket to experience the show as a live stream performance for $5 at txwes.edu/theatretickets or by calling (817) 531-4211. Live stream links will be emailed on the day of the performance. Gruesome Playground Injuries will not be a video-on-demand or rental like our recent streaming production of The Universal Language.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You