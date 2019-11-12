Theatre Three Puts Texas Twist On Farce Favorite NOISES OFF

They say all the world is a stage, but perhaps the drama behind-the-scenes is where the real story is at. Up next at Theatre Three is Michael Frayn's hilarious door slamming farce, NOISES OFF. Directed by Kara-Lynn Vaeni, the smash hit comedy opens November 29 and runs through December 22. Tickets are on sale at www.Theatre3Dallas.com.



NOISES OFF provides a sneak peek onstage and backstage of an amateur traveling theatre production from final rehearsals through opening night and the subsequent touring season. But can this troupe keep their offstage antics behind the curtain, or will the drama waiting in the wings find its way center stage? Sardines, sight lines, and slammed doors are the glue that holds this gut-busting farce together. A farce where everyone gets caught in the act!



"Everyone is on the edge of their seats to see how we'll stage NOISES OFF in our unique playing space," Theatre Three Artistic Director Jeffrey Schmidt commented. "We're excited to temporarily transition our stage to provide audiences a totally different T3 experience. We also have a few tricks up our sleeves to make this a never-before-seen version of NOISES OFF. By that, I'll tease and just say we have received script change permission enabling us to give the show a hilarious Texas twist."



The cast of NOISES OFF is comprised of Diego Martinez (Garry Lejeune), Kristin McCollum (Dotty Otley), Michael Federico (Lloyd Dallas), Chris Sanders (Belinda Blair), Ashley Wood (Frederick Fellowes), Catherine DuBord (Brooke Ashton), Mac Welch (Tim Allgood), Gordon Fox (Selsdon Mowbray), and Robin Clayton (Poppy Norton-Taylor).



NOISES OFF runs November 29 - December 22 with performances Thursdays at 7:30 PM, Fridays at 8:00 PM, Saturdays at 8:00 PM, and Sundays at 2:30 PM. Additional performance dates include Saturday, November 30th at 2:30 PM, Sunday, December 1st at 7:30 PM, Opening Night: Monday, December 2nd at 7:30 PM (with reception to follow), Wednesday, December 11th at 2:00 PM and December 21st at 2:30 PM. A special Interpreted performance for deaf and hard of hearing patrons is scheduled for Friday, November 29 at 8:00 PM. Assisted listening devices are available at all performance on a first-come, first-served basis. For tickets and more information, visit www.Theatre3Dallas.com.





