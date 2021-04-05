Theatre Three Announces 'Fund The Music, Man' Initiative and More

Seventy-six trombones ain't cheap! Neither is navigating a pandemic as a non-profit theatre. In an effort to prepare for the cost of producing an in-person, Covid-compliant production, Theatre Three is putting out a call to help "Fund the Music, Man!"

From April 26-30, Theatre Three will release a series of content specifically geared towards their upcoming production of Imagine Broadway on May 1 at 7:00 PM and ultimately, Meredith Willson's The Music Man directed by Joel Ferrell and music directed by Vonda K. Bowling! You can look forward to various opportunities to interact with the Theatre Three team in a Livestream on April 26 as well as a Silent Auction Telethon, a special podcast event, a T3-curated episode of Inebriated Musical History featuring a highly anticipated guest, and more!

How can you help Theatre Three continue to make great theatre? For the month of April and specifically the week of April 26-30, you can donate to "Fund the Music, Man" in a variety of ways:

Go to http://bidpal.net/fundthemusicman to make a tax-deductible donation. We have a donor who is willing to match if we reach $15,000!

A silent auction will be available at the same link until March 30 culminating with a Live QVC-Style Auction on Facebook. If you'd like put up something for auction, there's still time to do that! Contact boxoffice@theatre3dallas.com for more information.

Buy a ticket for Imagine Broadway on May 1 at http://bidpal.net/fundthemusicman! Our virtual lobby opens at 7:00 PM and the T3 staff can't wait to see you there for a game of "Name That Tune" with the great Mark Mullino.

Tune in and interact with our social media initiatives! Even if you're not in a place to contribute financially, helping Theatre Three by giving a "like" or a "share" helps more than you know.

Virtual tickets to Imagine Broadway are on sale now at www.Theatre3Dallas.com. This will be a Live performance starting at ( time ). More information about Meredith Willson's The Music Man will be announced on April 26 during a Livestream on the Theatre Three Facebook page (www.facebook.com/theatre3dallas). "Like" their page to receive a notification when that Livestream begins!

Imagine Broadway

Directed by Michael Serrecchia

Music Directed by Mark Mullino

May 1 at 7:30 PM

Virtual Lobby opening at 7:00 PM

Step inside our swanky Zoom room for an evening of song and dance bubbling with elegance, fun and incredible talent! Overflowing with panache and pizzazz, seven of Dallas' top vocal talents will showcase Broadway's best musicals, including some familiar favorites from our theatre's history. All proceeds to benefit T3's programming.

Cast:

Quintin Jones Jr.*

Cherish Robinson*

Blake Hackler*

Denise Lee*

James Chandler*

Megan Kelly Bates

Michael Robinson

*Member of Actors Equity Association

For more information about Theatre Three, please visit www.Theatre3Dallas.com or call the Theatre Three Box Office at (214) 871-3300.