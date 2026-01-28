The Ten Tenors Return To The Eisemann Center In March

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Australia's internationally acclaimed vocal group, The TEN Tenors, will return to the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts on Sunday, March 1, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. This high-energy performance marks a highly anticipated return to Richardson for the ensemble, known worldwide for their distinctive 10-part harmonies and genre-spanning repertoire.

Since forming in 1995, The TEN Tenors have dazzled audiences across the globe, performing more than 2,000 concerts and selling over 3.5 million tickets. The group's dynamic live shows effortlessly shift from operatic arias to soulful ballads and contemporary pop and rock anthems, earning them a devoted international fanbase and critical acclaim.

The current lineup—Cameron Barclay, Ammon Bennett, Ben Clark, Ben Cody-Osborne, Michael Edwards, Jack Jordan, Shaun Kohlman, Nicholas Matters, Sam Ward, Andrew Waldin, and Thomas Weaver—brings powerful vocals and vibrant showmanship to the stage. Over the years, the group has released 15 albums and four DVDs, many achieving gold and platinum status.

In addition to headlining their own tours, The TEN Tenors have shared the stage with icons such as Lionel Richie, Rod Stewart, Andrea Bocelli, Willie Nelson, Alanis Morissette, and Christina Aguilera. They've also appeared on major television broadcasts including The Today Show, Oprah's Australian Adventure, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, and the Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon, performing for audiences in the tens of millions.

Tickets are $44-$76 and are available for purchase online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650. Group discounts are available for 10 or more persons. Lobby and Ticket Office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, two hours before showtime on Sundays and through intermission on performance evenings/Sundays.

The Eisemann Center, a City of Richardson facility, is a hub for arts and culture dedicated to presenting exceptional and innovative artistic experiences. Known as The Crown Jewel of North Texas, the center hosts a diverse range of performances, exhibitions, and educational programs aiming to enrich the entire North Texas region through artistic expression. The Eisemann Center is in the Galatyn Park Urban Center at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is easily accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/ Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/Campbell Road exit going south or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park.