The Grand Prairie Arts Council presents The Wiz, written by William F. Brown, music and lyrics by Charlie Smalls, and directed by Eric Criner. The show runs Sept 17 - 26, 2021, at the Uptown Theater located at 120 E Main St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050. Reserved seating tickets are $25, $20, and $15.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.prekindle.com/events/grandprairieartscounciluptowntheater or by calling the box office at 972-237-8786.

Dorothy Gale (Ruth Ngeny) is a Kansas farm girl who gets swept away by a tornado and finds herself in the magical land of Oz. She soon learns that to get home, she must take her newly found magical silver shoes to the Emerald City to see the Wizard, who will grant her wish. On her journey down the yellow brick road, she makes friends with the Scarecrow (Bennie Adkins), the Tinman (Jason Hallman), and the Cowardly Lion (Edmund Simpson II), who all join her in hopes of gaining something from the Wizard. But, to the surprise of Dorothy and her friends, the Wiz (Michael Christian) will not grant their wishes until they do something for him; kill Evileen (Antonette Hunt), the Wicked Witch of the West. However, when a messenger tells Evillene the bad news about Dorothy's plot to kill her, the Wicked Witch has other plans for the four travel companions.

Photo by: Mallory Roelke