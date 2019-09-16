The Dramatists Legal Defense Fund Presents BANNED TOGETHER: A Censorship Cabaret

The Dramatists Legal Defense Fund, in partnership with PEN America, is proud to present the Dallas production of "Banned Together."

Banned Together: A Censorship Cabaret is a celebration of songs and scenes from shows that have been censored or challenged on America's stages, created to raise awareness around issues of censorship and free expression in the theatre. The Dallas regional production will feature selections from Cabaret, Chicago, and Angels in America, among other notable works, with a libretto by DLDF president John Weidman (Assassins) and J.T. Rogers (Oslo, Blood and Gifts).

Banned Together, which takes place annually during PEN America's Banned Books Week, is open to the public and free to attend. Reservations are encouraged, as we have limited capacity and this helps us anticipate audience size and plan accordingly. However, we may be able to accommodate those without an Eventbrite reservation on a first-come, first-served basis, pending remaining capacity and availability on the day. Directed by Marjorie Hayes.

TICKETS ARE FREE: Get them by clicking here.





