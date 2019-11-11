The Dark Night Players Continue Their 2019-20 Season with DARK NIGHT PLAY HOUSE

The Dark Night Players (DNP) continue their 2019-20 Season: A Season of Caring on November 15th, with a brand new performance of Dark Night Play House donating 50% of their proceeds to the local Allen non-profit, Teen Voices.

Dark Night Players bring you random acts of theatre with each new Dark Night Play House. Typically on the 13-and-over-side of a PG-13 rating, their fast-paced, game-show-style theatrical experience delights all with an interactive BINGO format allowing audiences to choose the order sketches are performed. In addition, playing BINGO means everyone has the ultimate chance to go home with a cheap, fun prize!

All sketches are original, written by the players or other local playwrights making every performance new, unique and distinct. There's also improv, live music and guest artists showcasing the diverse talent in North Texas. The Musical Guests for the November show will be Krista Springstead and Tim Hall.

"A Season of Caring," Dark Night Players' fifth year of live performances, focuses on giving back to its loyal community. DNP wants to show their gratitude for over four years of enthusiastic support by donating 50% of their proceeds to a different local non-profit for each show.

The November show is dedicated to Teen Voices, a non-profit theatre group based in Allen, TX. Teen Voices aims to give students (ages 13-19) the creative and technical tools they need to express their own ideas, strengths and personalities through theatre. Whether staging an existing script or creating an original theatrical work, Teen Voices involves students in every step of the process - from initial concept to the final performance.

You might want to bring a little extra cash to enter for your chance to win "Dinner and a Show" through DNP's charity raffle. The winner will receive two tickets to any performance at Allen's Community Theatre (ACT) and a $25 Gift Card from Watters Creek (WC). Both ACT and WC have donated their prizes to the cause and all raffle ticket sales will benefit Teen Voices.

The DNP performance will take place on November 15th at Allen's Community Theatre @ 1210 E. Main Street, Suite 300 in Allen. The cost is $10 cash at the door. The show begins at 8 p.m. with house opening at 7:30 p.m.

You can follow DNP on Facebook @DarkNightPlayers. For more information about Teen Voices, visit TeenVoicesDfw.org.





