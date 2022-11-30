The Artists Of Common Thread Collective To Show In Eisemann Center's Gallery, December 1-31
The installation will be on exhibit from December 1-31, 2022, in the Eisemann Center's Forrest & Virginia Green Mezzanine Gallery.
The work of COMMON THREAD COLLECTIVE is coming to the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts at 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson, TX 75082. The installation will be on exhibit from December 1-31, 2022, in the Eisemann Center's Forrest & Virginia Green Mezzanine Gallery.
COMMON THREAD COLLECTIVE is a group of six female Texas artists who share a passion for art and collaboration. Each artist brings her own style and voice to the collection that will be on display the entire month of December. Viewers will enjoy a wide range of inspirations and influences across a variety of mediums.
The artists comprising COMMON THREAD COLLECTIVE include Michelle Noah, Leslie Montena, Lana Housewright, Audra Curlett, Lindsay Brunkenhoefer, and Betsy Ferguson.
As part of their mission to share their passion for the arts, the artists of COMMON THREAD COLLECTIVE are hosting two opening events. By meeting face-to-face with their guests and sharing the meaning behind their work, Common Thread Collective's hope is to encourage others and share their heart through use of the visual arts.
Opening Reception - Enjoy the first exclusive view of the show as you kick off the holiday season in style. Mix and mingle with friends as you enjoy these new works by the six artists of COMMON THREAD COLLECTIVE.
Friday, December 2, 2022, from 6:30 - 8:30 pm
Meet the Artists - Get to know each artist and the inspiration behind their work as they answer questions and share insights about each piece. Come and enjoy this wonderful afternoon of art with the whole family.
Sunday, December 4, 2022, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm
Current information about the exhibition can be found through the group's social media account on Instagram @common.thread.collective
Gallery hours are 10:00 am - 6:00 pm Monday through Saturday and during all public events. The exhibit is free and open to the public. The Charles W. Eisemann Center is located at 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson, Texas 75082 in the Galatyn Park Urban Center adjacent to the Galatyn Park DART rail station. For more information on exhibits and events, visit the website at www.eisemanncenter.com.
