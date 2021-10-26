Texas Ballet Theater Revives THE NUTCRACKER For Holiday Season

After a 19-month hiatus, Texas Ballet Theater will return to its resident venues to present The Nutcracker at Winspear Opera House on the AT&T Performing Arts Center Campus November 26-December 5 and at Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth December 10-26.

Choreographed by TBT Artistic Director Ben Stevenson, O.B.E., the family-friendly ballet features a classic story, festive choreography, and elaborate sets to put patrons in the holiday spirit. The show includes special effects that enhance Clara's dreamland such as snow, clouds and flying dancers.

"The Nutcracker is a holiday tradition for so many families in North Texas," Executive Director Vanessa Logan said. "We are ecstatic to bring it back to the stage in 2021 and cannot wait to celebrate with our community in person again."

The Nutcracker will be TBT's first full-scale production since the emergence of COVID-19 in March 2020. The nonprofit ballet company canceled The Nutcracker performances last year and offered a filmed version for patrons to view at home. Dancers and staff alike anticipate the return of this annual tradition.

"As we prepare for The Nutcracker, I am filled with so many feelings," Company Dancer Carolyn Judson said. "I know I'll be battling nerves that have been lying dormant for a while once performances begin, but I am looking forward to performing with new excitement, new love and new gratitude this season."

Tickets start at $25. Patrons can purchase tickets online at texasballettheater.org or call the Box Office Monday-Friday, 9 am to 5 pm, at 877-828-9200 option 1. AT&T Performing Arts Center, Bass Performance Hall and Texas Ballet Theater all require patrons to wear masks.