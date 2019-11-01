Texas Ballet Theater Presents The Holiday Classic THE NUTCRACKER

Texas Ballet Theater (TBT) will present the annual holiday classic The Nutcracker at Winspear Opera House on the AT&T Performing Arts Center campus in Dallas November 29 - December 8 and Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth December 13-29.

The performance is a classical ballet in two acts, based on E.T.A. Hoffmann's tale The Nutcracker and the Mouse King (1816). It is the traditional story as brought to life by Ben Stevenson, O.B.E., Artistic Director for TBT, featuring music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The show includes special effects such as dry ice, creating a magical mist during the snow scene, and set pieces that fly through Clara's dreamland. The ballet also features students from Texas Ballet Theater School performing several roles throughout the performance.

The full-length, child-friendly ballet lasts approximately two hours and includes a 20-minute intermission. A "Wiggle Room" is available for restless children to play, while still watching the performance via a screen or window. Certain performances also feature a Kingdom of Sweets with crafts, story time with a ballerina and other activities one hour prior to show time (free with ticket to the ballet).

Tickets range from $20-$125 and are available at www.texasballettheater.org or 877.828.9200.

Photo credit: Steven Visneau





