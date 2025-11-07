Texas Ballet Theater Brings Holiday Magic To Life With THE NUTCRACKER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Texas Ballet Theater will present its annual production of Ben Stevenson, O.B.E.’s The Nutcracker, a North Texas holiday tradition that brings together audiences of all ages for an unforgettable celebration of music, movement, and magic. The production will feature Tchaikovsky’s beloved score, dazzling costumes, and Stevenson’s timeless choreography in more than 30 performances between Dallas and Fort Worth.

“The Nutcracker is more than a ballet—it’s a tradition that connects generations,” said Tim O’Keefe, TBT Artistic Director. “Each year, our students get to share the stage with our company dancers and experience the joy of performing for thousands of audience members. Watching their excitement and growth throughout the season is one of the most rewarding parts of what we do.”

This year’s production features nearly 200 student dancers from TBT’s schools in Dallas, Fort Worth, and Richardson, performing alongside TBT’s professional company members. Each performance will include approximately 40 student participants, who bring to life roles such as party children, mice, angels, cooks, and clowns—infusing the stage with youthful energy and community spirit.

“Performing in The Nutcracker gives our students an unparalleled opportunity to learn from TBT’s professional company,” said Lyndette Galen, TBT Richardson School Principal. “Our students gain invaluable stage experience, discipline, and confidence—skills that extend far beyond the studio. Seeing their hard work come to life onstage is truly inspiring.”

Performance Details

The Nutcracker performances will take place November 28–December 7 at the Winspear Opera House in Dallas and December 12–28 at Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth.

Tickets are available online or by calling the TBT Box Office at (877) 828-9200.

Additional Events

Throughout the holiday season, Texas Ballet Theater will host several festive, family-friendly events that extend the magic of The Nutcracker beyond the stage:

Kingdom of Sweets – Prior to 2 p.m. matinee performances

Families and children with tickets to the matinee performances are invited to the Kingdom of Sweets from 1–2 p.m. for an interactive ballet experience, including opportunities to meet dancers, touch costumes, and explore props.

Ugly Sweater Contests – December 4 at the Winspear Opera House and December 18 at Bass Performance Hall

Audiences are encouraged to embrace their holiday spirit by wearing festive attire. Contest check-in is available from 6–7 p.m. in the theater lobby, and one winner in each city will receive two tickets to TBT’s May production of Swan Lake.

Sugar Plum Fairy Tea – December 7 at The Adolphus Hotel

This multi-generational celebration features whimsical crafts, live entertainment, holiday fare, and visits from The Nutcracker characters. Tickets are available online.

Adaptive Nutcracker Experience – December 4 at TBT’s Richardson School

Designed for children ages 5–12 with Down syndrome, autism, or similar diagnoses, this sensory-friendly event includes a Nutcracker-themed story time, craft session, and performance by TBT’s professional training division. Tickets are $20 per child. To register, email community@texasballet.com.