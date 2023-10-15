THE STRANGE CASE OF DR. JEKYLL & MR. HYDE Opens at Pocket Sandwich Theatre

The production runs through November 11.
The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde, written by Joe Dickinson and directed by Staci Ingram, is now showing at Pocket Sandwich Theatre through November 11.
Starring Travis Cook (left in photo) and Kevin Fuld (right) in the title roles, The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde is another one of Pocket Sandwich Theatre's spooky (but not too spooky) popcorn-tossing melodramas, this time time taking affectionate aim at Robert Louis Stevenson's classic horror story. Don't you just hate 2-faced people? Well, you'll laugh, throw popcorn, and singalong with this one!
Tickets can be purchased online at the link below.
The theater is located at 1104 S. Elm Street Carrollton, TX 75206. For assistance or more information call 214-821-1860.
Photo Credit: Pocket Sandwich Theatre
