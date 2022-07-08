THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL to Open at The Firehouse Theatre This Month

"Are ya ready kids?!" The SpongeBob Musical is set to make a big splash at The Firehouse Theatre this summer! Based on the beloved animated Nickelodeon series and featuring all the classic characters you know and love, this sponge-tacular musical will transport audiences directly to Bikini Bottom with high-energy choreography and unforgettable songs. Directed by Matthew Silar, with musical direction by Bryce Biffle and choreography by Christina Kudlicki Hoth assisted by Carlos Strudwick, this underwater musical adventure is not to be missed.

Tickets to The SpongeBob Musical, running at The Firehouse Theatre from July 20-August 14, are $36 for adults, $32 for seniors, and $28 for students and first responders. Preview (Wednesday, July 20 and Thursday, July 21) and Saturday matinee performances are $28. There will be an Opening Night Champagne Reception on Friday, July 22 at 6:45 PM that will be held on The Firehouse Theatre patio. Visit www.TheFirehouseTheatre.com for more information and to purchase tickets. The Firehouse Theatre is located at 2535 Valley View Lane in Farmers Branch.

Chicago-based director Matthew Silar is thrilled to return to The Firehouse Theatre to direct The SpongeBob Musical this summer. "Spongebob was born out of the desire for a cartoon whose core motivation was optimism. It's why his catchphrase is 'I'm ready!' There's a reason Spongebob is still universally loved. It's because in the 20+ years since he entered our world, we've never NOT needed that light." Silar continues, "There's a song in the show the author refers to as 'a moment of deep, soulful appreciation of all that is.' If we do our job right, the entire show will feel like that. I am just elated to be in Farmers Branch this summer, carving out our own little corner of paradise where we can launch some light out into the water. Hopefully the tide will carry it out even further than we can imagine."

Adapted from the iconic Nickelodeon series! The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world! Featuring original songs by Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, and many more!

Performance Details:



The SpongeBob Musical

July 20-August 14, 2022

Based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg

Book by Kyle Jarrow

Musical Production Conceived by Tina Landau

Rated G



Directed by Matthew Silar

Music Directed by Bryce Biffle

Choreographed by Christina Kudlicki Hoth

Assistant Choreographed by Carlos Strudwick

Scenic Design by Wendy Searcy-Woode

Costume Design by Karina Sanchez

Lighting Design by Gabe Coleman

Sound Design by Michael Marbry

Stage Managed by Hannah Tolle

Assistant Stage Managed by Hannah Raymond

Cast:

SpongeBob SquarePants: Nicholas Haas

Patrick Star: Justin Taylor

Sandy Cheeks: Kayla Jackson

Squidward Q. Tentacles: Cole Cloutier

Sheldon J. Plankton: Keegan Arnold

Karen The Computer: Pamela Ly Anglero

Eugene H. Krabs: Esteban Vilchez

Pearl: Gabie Hocson

Perch Perkins: Nathan Benson

Patchy The Pirate: Andrew Bullard

The Mayor of Bikini Bottom: Hilary Evitt Allen

Ensemble: Sarah Jo Adams, Rachel Bullard, Jenna Gaston, Kenneth Lane, Shane Morgan, Heath Rawls, Arianna Reed, Cameron Wisener