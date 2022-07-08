THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL to Open at The Firehouse Theatre This Month
The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world.
"Are ya ready kids?!" The SpongeBob Musical is set to make a big splash at The Firehouse Theatre this summer! Based on the beloved animated Nickelodeon series and featuring all the classic characters you know and love, this sponge-tacular musical will transport audiences directly to Bikini Bottom with high-energy choreography and unforgettable songs. Directed by Matthew Silar, with musical direction by Bryce Biffle and choreography by Christina Kudlicki Hoth assisted by Carlos Strudwick, this underwater musical adventure is not to be missed.
Tickets to The SpongeBob Musical, running at The Firehouse Theatre from July 20-August 14, are $36 for adults, $32 for seniors, and $28 for students and first responders. Preview (Wednesday, July 20 and Thursday, July 21) and Saturday matinee performances are $28. There will be an Opening Night Champagne Reception on Friday, July 22 at 6:45 PM that will be held on The Firehouse Theatre patio. Visit www.TheFirehouseTheatre.com for more information and to purchase tickets. The Firehouse Theatre is located at 2535 Valley View Lane in Farmers Branch.
Chicago-based director Matthew Silar is thrilled to return to The Firehouse Theatre to direct The SpongeBob Musical this summer. "Spongebob was born out of the desire for a cartoon whose core motivation was optimism. It's why his catchphrase is 'I'm ready!' There's a reason Spongebob is still universally loved. It's because in the 20+ years since he entered our world, we've never NOT needed that light." Silar continues, "There's a song in the show the author refers to as 'a moment of deep, soulful appreciation of all that is.' If we do our job right, the entire show will feel like that. I am just elated to be in Farmers Branch this summer, carving out our own little corner of paradise where we can launch some light out into the water. Hopefully the tide will carry it out even further than we can imagine."
Adapted from the iconic Nickelodeon series! The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world! Featuring original songs by Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, and many more!
Performance Details:
The SpongeBob Musical
July 20-August 14, 2022
Based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg
Book by Kyle Jarrow
Musical Production Conceived by Tina Landau
Rated G
Directed by Matthew Silar
Music Directed by Bryce Biffle
Choreographed by Christina Kudlicki Hoth
Assistant Choreographed by Carlos Strudwick
Scenic Design by Wendy Searcy-Woode
Costume Design by Karina Sanchez
Lighting Design by Gabe Coleman
Sound Design by Michael Marbry
Stage Managed by Hannah Tolle
Assistant Stage Managed by Hannah Raymond
Cast:
SpongeBob SquarePants: Nicholas Haas
Patrick Star: Justin Taylor
Sandy Cheeks: Kayla Jackson
Squidward Q. Tentacles: Cole Cloutier
Sheldon J. Plankton: Keegan Arnold
Karen The Computer: Pamela Ly Anglero
Eugene H. Krabs: Esteban Vilchez
Pearl: Gabie Hocson
Perch Perkins: Nathan Benson
Patchy The Pirate: Andrew Bullard
The Mayor of Bikini Bottom: Hilary Evitt Allen
Ensemble: Sarah Jo Adams, Rachel Bullard, Jenna Gaston, Kenneth Lane, Shane Morgan, Heath Rawls, Arianna Reed, Cameron Wisener