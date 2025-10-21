THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST is Coming to Theatre Wesleyan

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets are now on sale for the second show of Theatre Wesleyan's 2025-2026 season: Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest, which will be produced in-the-round. Performances will be presented at the Thad Smotherman Theatre at Texas Wesleyan University from Thursday, November 13 through Saturday, November 22, 2025.

The Importance of Being Earnest is a glorious comedy of mistaken identity, which ridicules codes of propriety and etiquette. Dashing men-about-town John “Jack” Worthing (Aaron Simmons) and Algernon Moncrieff (Tristan Andrews) pursue fair ladies Gwendolen Fairfax (Makailyn Felder) and Cecily Cardew (Bianca Zamorano). Matters are complicated by the imaginary characters invented by both men to cover their on-the-sly activities — not to mention the disapproval of Gwendolen's mother, the formidable Lady Bracknell (Trinity Chenault). The cast also includes Madison McKinzie as Miss Prism, Dylan Evans as Rev. Canon Chasuble, Oscar Lopez as Lane, and Madisyn Savard as Merriman.

The cast, production team, and crew include Texas Wesleyan theatre majors and minors pursuing Bachelor or Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees, as well as members of the faculty and staff. The initial members of the production team include Jeanne Everton (director), Nathalie Beyna (stage manager), Zella Hays (assistant stage manager), Pella LeFever (scenic design), Trinity Chenault (costume design), Ricky Olivarez (lighting design), Elizabeth Holmes (sound design), Chad Rojas (props design), and Rocky Olguin (poster/graphic design.