THE HAT BOX to Continue Rover Dramawerks 25th Anniversary Season

Rover Dramawerks will continue their 25th Anniversary Season with the comedy, The Hat Box by Eric Coble. Performances will be at the Cox Playhouse, 1517 H Avenue in Plano, running March 6-22 on Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 pm and on Saturdays at 3:00 and 8:00 pm.

Do we ever really know our parents? Do we want to? Really? Two sisters (played by Jamie Gutzler and Laura Sosnowski) are about to find out when they discover a hat box hidden in the back of their recently deceased father's closet. What sits inside sends them off on an impromptu road trip to visit eccentric Aunt Esther (Ruth Hale) and on an increasingly wild ride down memory lane with their dad’s Best Friend Stanley and his new wife Marsha (Anthony Magee and Vivian Reed).

With surprising twists and hilarious turns, this brand-new comedy of family lore revels in the bizarre and beautiful mysteries that make up a life.

Charlotte Taylor serves as director and sound designer, with Lydia Sims as stage manager. Costume design is by Sakura Brunette and props design is by Kristin M Burgess. Michael Straub serves as set designer, and lighting design is by Kenneth Hall, who also serves as the board op for lights and sound.

Thursday, March 6 is Preview Night, with all seats $10.00 in advance online or “pay-what-you-can” at the door. Regular ticket prices for The Hat Box are $25.00 Friday and Saturday nights and $20.00 on Thursday nights and Saturday matinees, with discounts for teachers, students, and seniors. Rover will host a First Friday reception after the performance on Friday, March 7, featuring the cast and Production Team.



