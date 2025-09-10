THE GLASS MENAGERIE Opens Theatre Wesleyan’s 2025–26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Wesleyan will launch its 2025–2026 season with Tennessee Williams’ The Glass Menagerie, running October 2–12 at the Thad Smotherman Theatre at Texas Wesleyan University. Tickets are available at txwes.edu/theatretickets.

Williams’ groundbreaking memory play tells the story of Amanda Wingfield (Ashley Spyker), a faded Southern belle raising her two children—her restless son Tom (Trent Cole) and painfully shy daughter Laura (Maddox Hawthorne)—in a cramped St. Louis apartment during the Great Depression. Laura’s world of fragile glass animals is disrupted when a “gentleman caller” (Tristan Andrews) joins them for dinner, testing the limits of the family’s hopes and illusions.

The cast and production team include theatre majors, minors, and faculty from Texas Wesleyan. Karen Potter directs, with Ricky Olivarez as stage manager, Madisyn Savard as assistant stage manager, Joe Allen Brown (scenic design), Rocky Olguin (costume design), Elizabeth Holmes (lighting design), Pella LeFever (sound design), and Alexandra Bennett (props design).

First staged on Broadway in 1945, The Glass Menagerie not only introduced Williams to national acclaim but also transformed American theatre. The play remains one of his most enduring works, alongside A Streetcar Named Desire and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.

Performance Dates

Thursday, October 2 at 7:30 pm

Friday, October 3 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, October 4 at 7:30 pm

Friday, October 10 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, October 11 at 7:30 pm

Sunday, October 12 at 2:00 pm (matinee)

Ticket Information

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at txwes.edu/theatretickets or by phone at (817) 531-4211. Tickets will also be available at the door beginning one hour prior to each performance. Recommended for ages 13+, the play runs approximately two hours with a 15-minute intermission.