THE FOREIGNER Announced At Richardson Theatre

Jun. 24, 2019  

THE FOREIGNER Announced At Richardson Theatre

From the popular playwright of THE NERD, RTC's next show in their 2019 season the very funny comedy THE FOREIGNER.
THE FOREIGNER will run June 7-23 at Richardson Theatre Centre, (518 W. Arapaho Rd. Suite 113, Richardson, TX 75080)Tickets range from $20-$22. Tickets may be reserved by calling 972-699-1130 and press 1 to leave a message. Tickets are paid for at the box office the night of the show.


The scene is a fishing lodge in rural Georgia often visited by "Froggy" LeSueur, a British demolition expert who occasionally runs training sessions at a nearby army base. This time "Froggy" has brought along a friend, a pathologically shy young man named Charlie who is overcome with fear at the thought of making conversation with strangers. So "Froggy," before departing, tells all assembled that Charlie is from an exotic foreign country and speaks no English. Once alone the fun really begins, as Charlie overhears more than he should-the evil plans of a sinister, two-faced minister and his redneck associate; the fact that the minister's pretty fiancée is pregnant; and many other damaging revelations made with the thought that Charlie doesn't understand a word being said. That he does fuels the nonstop hilarity of the play and sets up the wildly funny climax in which things go uproariously awry for the "bad guys," and the "good guys" emerge triumphant.

The talented cast of THE FOREIGNER consists of John Floyd as Charlie Baker, Anthony Magee as "Froggy" LeSueur, Deborah Key as Betty Meeks, Jay Laengrich as Rev. David Marshall Lee, Courtney Turner as Catherine Simms, Gustavo Rodriguez as Ellard Simms andShawn Patrello as Owen Musser.

As Director, Rachael Lindley is joined by Courtney Walsh (Stage Manager and costumer), Wyatt Moore (Lighting Designer), Richard Stephens Sr. (Sound Design), Jason Dixon (Set Designer).

THE FOREIGNER runs July 19 - Aug 4, with performances on Fridays at 8:00PM, Saturdays at 8:00PM, Sundays at 2:00PM, Thursday performances on June 13 & 20 at 7:30PM. Tickets range from $20-$22. Tickets may be reserved by calling 972-699-1130 and press 1 to leave a message. Tickets are paid for at the box office the night of the show.



Related Articles View More Dallas Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • INTO THE WOODS JR. at Dallas Children's Theater Will Have All Teen Cast
  • Dallas Summer Musicals 2019-2020 Season Tickets Now Available
  • Stephanie Blythe Wins 2019 Maria Callas Award From The Dallas Opera
  • College And Career Conservatory Academy For Performing Arts In Mckinney Opens Enrollment For 2019-2020!
  • Luckenbooth Theatre Announces Casting And More For ALICE, A NEW MUSICAL
  • Bishop Arts Theatre Center Receives National Award

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup