THE ARMOR PLAYS: CINCHED AND STRAPPED Comes to Theatre Three

THE ARMOR PLAYS: CINCHED & STRAPPED by Selina Fillinger, rounds out the 2018-2019 Theatre Three season with a new play that would likely be banned in Alabama based on today's headlines. From the madcap composure of the dining room to the dank wonder of the underground, women fight to escape futures laid out for them. THE ARMOR PLAYS, directed by Leslie Swackhamer, is produced by Theatre Three and runs June 6 through June 30, 2019 (2800 Routh St., #168 Dallas, TX 75201).



Corsets, lace, and manners. Darkness, heat, and war. Two one acts by an award-winning female playwriting talent bring together some kickass women into the spotlight where they belong. Paired together, the plays explore gender and rebellion by examining the past and exploring the future. The first, Cinched, is set during a 19th century high-class, noble dinner party. Fast forward several centuries to Strapped - the second piece which introduces hardened warriors in a dystopian future. Together, Fillinger's The Armor Plays examine the ever-evolving roles of men and women and question who will lead the way in the future. And don't worry, gentlemen, there're plenty of guns in there for you, too.



"For plays that tackle burning social issues of the day, I have one overriding question when selecting them for a season." Explained Theatre Three Artistic Director Jeffrey Schmidt, "Is it a play about ideas, or is it a play about people? For me, it must always be the latter. Theatre Three strives to illuminate the human experience. We do that by telling stories about people. When I saw the reading of The Armor Plays at The Alley All New Festival last year, I was riveted. The subject couldn't be timelier. More importantly, I fell in love with the characters. I could sympathize, empathize and identify. That's great theater. "



THE ARMOR PLAYS cast is comprised of incoming T3 Associate Artistic Director, Christie Vela as Lady Glessing and Arb; Sophie Neff as Lady Witherton and Goo; Ania Lyons as Lady Ada and Tot; and Ana Hagedorn as Tabitha and Igg. James Crawford as Lord Burrows and Ved and Seth Magill as Lord Witherton and Cal round out the group.



Joining the aforementioned director Leslie Swackhamer on the female-focused production team is a series of arts industry contributors including Lauren Volz (Production Manager), Emily Neves (Assistant Director), Michelle Foster (Stage Manager), Jocelyn Girigorie (Scenic Designer), Madeleine Morris (Sound Designer), Sid Curtis (Animation Designer), Emily Probus (Production Assistant), and Charlotte McGaughy (Production Assistant), and Kaylor Winter-Roach (Apprentice). Jon Leitch completes the team as Technical Director.



THE ARMOR PLAYS dominate the T3 main stage from June 6 through June 30, with opening night celebrated on Monday, June 10. Performances run Thursdays at 7:30PM, Fridays at 8:00PM, Saturdays at 8:00PM, and Sundays at 2:30PM. One "hooky matinee" will take place on Wednesday, June 19 at 2:00PM and one Saturday matinee on June 29 at 2:30PM.



Tickets range from $10-50 (see pricing information below) and are on sale at Theatre3Dallas.com. Tickets are also available by phone at 214.871.3300, option #1 and in-person at the Theatre Three Box Office.

$3 off seniors/military

$3 off each ticket for groups of 10 or more

$5 off KERA members with membership ID

$10 student tickets (valid student ID required)

$5 student rush tickets 30 minutes prior to curtain (valid student ID required)



For more information about Theatre Three, visit www.theatre3dallas.com.





