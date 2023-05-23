Steve Martin's THE UNDERPANTS to Open at MainStage Irving-Las Colinas in July

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas has announced the cast, creative team, and performance dates for their upcoming production of the riotously funny farce The Underpants. Steve Martin, the renowned comic actor and author of Picasso at the Lapine Agile, has penned a wild satire adapted from Carl Sternheim’s classic German play about Louise Maske (Ashley Hawkins) and Theo Maske (Brian Davis), a couple whose conservative existence is shattered when Louise's bloomers fall down in public. While her momentary display does not result in all-out scandal, it does attract two infatuated men, each of whom wants to rent the spare room in the Markes' home. Hilarity ensues in what The New York Times calls “laugh-out-loud funny!” and “an amalgam of comic book and social commentary made out of sex jokes, slamming doors, and sophisticated repartee.” The Underpants provides a hilarious look at sudden fame and the crazy things people do when they’re in the grip of romantic fever!

B.J. Cleveland returns to MainStage to direct The Underpants, after previously directing Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown in July of 2022. “We all need a good laugh during the dog days of summer, so beat the heat and come see this take on a European farce from the hilarious mind of comic Steve Martin.” He continues, “This highly adept cast of farceurs are full of energy and promise an evening of hilarity that might just convince you to drop your OWN drawers for a little attention!”

This wildly witty comedy runs July 14-29, 2023 in the Dupree Theater at the Irving Arts Center (3333 N. MacArthur Blvd, Irving). Single tickets range from $22 to $29 and are available for purchase through the Irving Arts Center Box Office (Click Here • 972-252-2787). Patrons with ticketing questions should contact the Irving Arts Center Box Office at 972-252-2787.

Just the Facts:

The Underpants

By Steve Martin

Adapted from Carl Sternheim

Directed by B.J. Cleveland

July 14-29, 2023

Legendary comedian and writer Steve Martin pens this riotously funny farce. Newly married Louise is bored with her demanding and uptight bureaucrat husband. One day, at the royal parade, she jumps up on a bench to see the king go by, and oops—wardrobe malfunction!—her bloomers fall down around her ankles. Her husband is frantic that her faux pas will cost him his job and reputation. Suddenly, the room they’ve been trying to rent out has plenty of takers, and it just might have something to do with…THE UNDERPANTS. A riotously funny farce that’s wild, witty, and wonderfully absurd!

Cast:

Louise Maske - Ashley Hawkins

Gertrude Deuter - Brandy Raper

Theo Maske - Brian Davis

Frank Versati - Michael Speck

Benjamin Cohen - Russell Sims

Klinglehoff - Michael Corolla

King - Scott Crew

Creative Team: