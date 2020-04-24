Silvermoon Children's Theatre Brings Content Online

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Texarkana Gazette has reported that Silvermoon Children's Theatre has found a way to adapt to the current health crisis by bringing their content online!

Read the full story HERE.

Silvermoon Children's Theatre will present The Show Must Go Online! Billed as a virtual musical, the show will include three dozen actors from all over the country, most from Texarkana.



Susannah Morriss Linnett, the director of the online production shared:

"This is specifically designed for an online show... it is written to take into consideration what's going on right now...It's a silly show but I think we all need to have a little bit more fun than we're having currently...It is about this group that's trying to put on a musical called 'Brushes with Greatness: The Dental Hygiene Musical,' so it's kind of a show within a show."

Check out the full story HERE.





