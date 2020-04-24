Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Silvermoon Children's Theatre Brings Content Online

Article Pixel Apr. 24, 2020  
Silvermoon Children's Theatre Brings Content Online

Texarkana Gazette has reported that Silvermoon Children's Theatre has found a way to adapt to the current health crisis by bringing their content online!

Read the full story HERE.

Silvermoon Children's Theatre will present The Show Must Go Online! Billed as a virtual musical, the show will include three dozen actors from all over the country, most from Texarkana.


Susannah Morriss Linnett, the director of the online production shared:

"This is specifically designed for an online show... it is written to take into consideration what's going on right now...It's a silly show but I think we all need to have a little bit more fun than we're having currently...It is about this group that's trying to put on a musical called 'Brushes with Greatness: The Dental Hygiene Musical,' so it's kind of a show within a show."

Check out the full story HERE.



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Tim Minchin and More Join Lineup for Anzac Day Special Televised Concert Event This Saturday
  • AGSA Delivers Online Experiences, Artmaking And Events
  • LIGHTS UP ON THE ARTS [HOME DELIVERY] Concert Will Be Held in May
  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper