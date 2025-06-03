Shakespeare Dallas Reveals Cast for 2025 Shakespeare in the Park Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Shakespeare Dallas has announced the full cast for its 53rd annual Shakespeare in the Park festival, returning to the Samuell-Grand Amphitheater from June 13 through July 20, 2025. This summer’s repertory includes Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest and William Shakespeare’s Othello, running on alternating nights under the stars.

Directed by Jenni Stewart, The Importance of Being Earnest will feature Tommy Stuart as Jack, Brandon Whitlock as Algernon, Caitlin Chapa as Gwendolyn, and Lily Gast as Cecily. The cast also includes Nicole Berastequi as Lady Bracknell, Elizabeth Evans as Miss Prism, David Helms as Lane/Merriman, and Clay Wheeler as Chasuble.

In Othello, directed by Montgomery Sutton, Henry Okigbo stars as Othello opposite Eliezer William as Iago and Marisa Duran as Desdemona. The cast includes Jasonica Moore (Aemilia), Ray Patterson (Roderigo), Carson Wright (Cassio), Sienna Castaneda Abbott (Bianca), and Michael Johnson (Brabantio), among others. The production will be staged in an alternate-history version of the 1990s, reimagining the Venetian empire as the dominant global power.

Performances begin at 8:30 p.m., with gates opening at 7:30 p.m. for general admission. Patrons are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and picnic baskets. Beer and wine are permitted, and food is welcome. The Importance of Being Earnest runs June 13–July 18 (Wednesday–Saturday), while Othello runs June 20–July 20 (Tuesday–Sunday). Both productions include a 15-minute intermission and are approximately two hours in length.

Tickets start at $20 for general admission and $15 for students and seniors. Subscription packages are available at discounted rates, with perks such as early park entry and preferred seating.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit shakespearedallas.org.

