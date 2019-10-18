Second Thought Theatre Announces 6th Annual Second Thought State of Mind

Second Thought Theatre announced today details for this year's State of Mind, an event celebrating Second Thought Theatre's mission and garnering future support for the award-winning theatre company. The 6th annual State of Mind invites guests to an evening of fun and fundraising featuring an intimate discussion with popular North Texas director and choreographer, Joel Ferrell, whose Second Thought directorial credits include The Necessities, Othello, and Gruesome Playground Injuries, and Stan Wojewodski, Distinguished Professor of Directing and Chair of the Theatre Department at Southern Methodist University's Meadows School of the Arts. Our featured entertainment is a "secret" - a true-to-mission performance designed to inspire, engage, and entertain patrons and guests.

State of Mind 2019 will take place on Friday, November 8 at the theatre's home in Bryant Hall on the Kalita Humphreys Campus, 3400 Blackburn Street, Dallas, TX 75219.

"Each year, with the generous additional support of our patrons and subscribers, State of Mind raises a significant portion of the funds necessary to create the innovative and stimulating theatre for which Second Thought is known. Much of this theatre's mission-centered growth comes directly from State of Mind support." said Deborah McMurray, State of Mind 2019 chair. "Second Thought Theatre crafts and produces the highest quality stories by attracting the region's most talented directors, actors, playwrights, and others who want to work here."

State of Mind 2019 begins with cocktails and festive fare at 7:00 p.m., followed by an "insider's" discussion and surprise entertainment. Rob McCollum will emcee and lead a "Fund our Mission" auction, the proceeds of which will directly support Second Thought Theatre's 2020 season. Cocktails and mingling with Second Thought artists and supporters will finish the evening.

Second Thought Theatre recently released the details of its 2020 season, which includes Mlima's Tale, by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage, the classic A Streetcar Named Desire by Tennessee Williams, a world premiere play, Sweetpea by Janielle Kastner, and Samuel Beckett's classic, Endgame. "We're excited to close the book an a critically-acclaimed 2019 season and ready to deliver a thrilling selection of plays in 2020," said Alex Organ, Second Thought Theatre Artistic Director. "Next season, we'll be exploring new voices, fresh ideas, and reexamined classics - all designed to spark dialogue and generate conversation. We look forward to sharing these plays and engaging with audiences in our post-show talkbacks."

Individual tickets for State of Mind 2019 are $100 each and may be purchased online at secondthoughttheatre.com or by phone at (866) 811-4111. Guests may also contribute to the Fund our Mission prior to the event by visiting secondthoughttheatre.com. Fund our Mission donor levels and benefits are readily available online. Each ticket includes entry to the event, drinks, and a light dinner.





