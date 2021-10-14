Sandy Duncan and Denise Lee Join Cast of MIDDLETOWN at The Eisemann Center

GFOUR Productions, producers of MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL and four-time Tony-winning THE INHERITANCE, today announced that they will present their new play MIDDLETOWN at the Charles W. Eisemann Center for the Performing Arts from February 9-27, 2022. The cast will star Texas native Sandy Duncan, known for her portrayal of Peter in PETER PAN and Sandy Hogan on THE HOGAN FAMILY; DENISE LEE, Dallas-Fort Worth award-winning actress of stage and screen who has appeared in MAD MONEY and COWGIRLS AND ANGELS; Texas native BRAD LELAND, best known for his role as Buddy Garrity in the NBC/DirecTV series FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS; and Adrian Zmed, who starred in GREASE 2 and as Vince Romano on TJ HOOKER. Tickets are now on sale through the Eisemann Center box office at EisemannCenter.com.

An exhilarating and universal depiction of love and friendship, MIDDLETOWN follows the story of two couples who endure the roller coaster of life together, including the highs, the lows, and everything in between. Staged without a set or props, the stars read directly from scripts, as if reading from the book of their own lives - and ours.

"I wanted to tell a relatable 'every-person's' story in a direct and straightforward manner where human emotions are front and center - without bells, whistles, special effects, or props," said writer Dan Clancy, best known for his play THE TIMEKEEPERS, which ran off-Broadway and in Israel for 13 years. "I wanted the words to speak for themselves."

In 2020, MIDDLETOWN opened in Atlanta and Chicago to critical acclaim, and was selected as a Chicago Tribune Critic's Pick. Previously, it received a Carbonell nomination for "Best New Work" in 2017, was originally presented at the Jan McArt Reading Series and West Boca Theatre Company, and later performed in Las Vegas, Bucks County, Pa., and Wilmington, Del.

"MIDDLETOWN will leave you with a lump in your throat and joy surging through your veins!" raved Catey Sullivan of the Chicago Sun-Times.

As the New Hope Free Press describes, "Like Love Letters, the 'play's the thing,' as Shakespeare might say. The show has four podiums downstage where the actors stand with scripts before them. ... For all intents and purposes, this is just the actor telling you their stories with no blocking. This only works if the stories are worth telling and the actors are good enough to tell them. And the answer is a resounding YES!"

Tickets start at $49 and may be purchased at the Eisemann Center, by phone at 972-744-4650 or online at EisemannCenter.com. Visit the website for full performance schedule including talkbacks.